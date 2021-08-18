Cancel
NFL

Titans view joint practices with Bucs as measuring stick for progress

By Mike Moraitis
 7 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday, and the team views it as a good measuring stick for their progress at this point in training camp.

The Titans won’t be seeing the Buccaneers’ starters during their Preseason matchup on Saturday night, but they should see ample time against those same players during the two practices — and that’s something left tackle Taylor Lewan is looking forward to, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“Those guys, they’re Super Bowl champions for a reason,” Lewan said. “They’re an extremely talented team everywhere, at every position. It’s going to be a good time to go down there and gauge where we’re all at and what we need to work out and rely on the things the coaches taught us and what we rely on.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel also praised the talent the defending Super Bowl champions have and noted how great it will be to work with their colorful head coach, Bruce Arians.

“I have a lot of respect for that football team,” Vrabel said. “I mean, they are defending Super Bowl champs. Obviously very talented and well-coached. … Bruce is great to work with. We are excited to go down there and get a lot of work in, competitive work, but obviously taking care of each other also.”

The Titans should also get a look at quarterback Tom Brady. The 44-year-old, who was a member of the New England Patriots when they held joint practices with the Titans in 2019, is expected to participate.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins expressed how great it’ll be to have that challenge from arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

“He’s a ‘GOAT’ in the league, he knows everything, he’s seen it all,” Jenkins said. “We just have to be on our Ps and Qs. We have to go out there and play fast, play hard.

“(It’s all about) just getting better, technique, fundamentals. It will help me a lot (facing their receivers) – you have a tall guy, shifty guys. Such different techniques I have to use to get better every day… We are just going to keep working, preseason, regular season. We have to play fast and play hard.”

The Titans have only had the benefit of facing each other in practice up until now. Tight end Anthony Firkser is looking forward to the change of pace.

“I excited to work with them,” Titans tight end Anthony Firkser said.” I know they are fast and physical guys, and it’s going to be a good matchup. Our tight ends and backs are going to have to do a lot to work on technique to be able to get open.

“It’s just exciting to compete against other guys. We’ve been going against our team for almost (three) weeks now, so it will be good to compete and be able to show everything we’ve worked for in training camp and assess than on another opponent.”

The Titans’ first of two joint practices with the Buccaneers will begin at 9:55 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

