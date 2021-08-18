Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

Bob Ross died in 1995, which means there haven’t been new episodes of his show, “The Joy of Painting,” in more than 25 years. And yet his celebrity might be bigger than ever. On Amazon, you can buy Bob Ross cupcake wrappers printed with his smiling face. The product includes this promotional fodder: “We suggest attempting to style your cupcake topper icing to look like a Bob Ross Afro. Color with food coloring to match his brown hair color.”