What's up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Aug. 19-25

First Congregational Church Annual Flea Market: First Congregational Church at 148 West Main St., Millbury, is sponsoring the annual Flea Market and Craft Tables on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Anyone wishing to reserve table space, please call Jeri Stead (508-865-5371). The $25 inside area consists of a large supper table, plus a card table. An outside 10-foot plot reservation is $20, and you will need to provide you own table. “The Kitchen” will be serving coffee and muffins, and at lunch time, Ron’s hot dogs will be served. There will also be a “Bakery Table" and a “Church Flea Market Table."