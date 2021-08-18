VIDEO: Tim Van Horn Shares Rehab Look, Message Of Thanks

Today, we are asking our citizens for their help, patience and kindness, as our community and local hospital continue to reel from the extraordinary onslaught of new cases and hospitalizations this devastating virus has caused. Hospitals all over Oregon are nearing capacity, as facilities and employees are making swift, unprecedented decisions, adapting to new protocols and managing care with the resources they have available. The recent surge of cases has clearly impacted our hospital in ways that are unimaginable. We can never predict at what moment in a crisis you realize that we are human, and that we are doing the best we can, and that that, is all we can ask of one another. Today is one of those days. We received a very emotional recount and plea from the staff at CHI Mercy Health, about a tragic event that occurred yesterday at CHI Mercy Health. The staff at Mercy felt it was important to share the sobering message with our community, and asked the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, our Douglas County Public Health Officer and Douglas Public Health Network to do so.