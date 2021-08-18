Cancel
Fitness

VIDEO: Tim Van Horn Shares Rehab Look, Message Of Thanks

By Tim Van Horn
Mighty 990
Mighty 990
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What a week it has already been! I’m still in awe of the fact that I was able to walk within hours of a total hip replacement. The hip pain I had prior to surgery is GONE! What’s left is the pain you’d expect from being opened up. Just like...

Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

Mighty 990

Tim Van Horn Taking More Steps Toward To Radio Return

I thought I’d take a few moments to check in with everyone. I am on the mend following total hip replacement surgery 11 days ago. I just got home from physical therapy. I’m in bed, reclining on some ice packs. The recovery journey has made me a big believer in icing down after physical activity. Post-operation swelling has been limited to around the incision area. I’d like to keep it this way!
