Indianola, IA

Indianola Football to Rely on Returning Rusher, Skill Players

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola football team will have several key position players returning for the 2021 season. The Indians will bring back leading rusher Kael Kolarik, as well as backup quarterback Brady Blake and one of the top receiving targets in Colton Gordon. Indians head coach Eric Kluver tells KNIA Sports the Indians graduated some starters last year, a class of 16, but Indianola has established themselves among the top programs in the state.

www.kniakrls.com

