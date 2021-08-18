Cancel
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Despite influx of transfers, Florida State looking at another ugly season

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a disappointing way for any Seminoles fans, there may be no greater testimony to the late Bobby Bowden’s achievements than Florida State’s current woes. Bowden created a powerhouse out of thin air in Tallahassee, one that maintained most of its dominance under his immediate and hand-picked successor, including a particular victory against No. 5 Notre Dame back in 2014.

Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Florida State fall camp notebook: August 19

Today marked the eleventh day of practice for the Florida State Seminoles and it seemed there was different energy surrounding the team. It’s a little hard to describe but with players like wide receiver Keyshawn Helton amping everyone on the sidelines, catching big-time passes in two-minute drills, and an entire team screaming and shouting on both sides of the ball, how couldn’t it? Even the ball boy was jumping.
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Broadcasting crew for Notre Dame at Florida State announced

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George will open the season in Tallahassee for the Sunday primetime matchup on ABC that is steeped in tradition – No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State. This will be the second-straight season that longtime ESPN play-by-play voice Tessitore and former Alabama National Champion quarterback McElroy are partnering in the ABC and ESPN booth.
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Noles News: 12 Days until Florida State vs. Notre Dame

The first day of the new semester at Florida State is in the books meaning fall is here — though the heat doesn’t make it feel that way. But believe it or not, we’re less than two weeks away from the return of Seminoles football with one of the marquee matchups of Week 1.
Florida State247Sports

Mike Norvell 'confident' that FSU will hit vaccination threshold

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell said on Friday that he is “confident” that the Seminoles will reach the 85-percent threshold of vaccinations among the team to avoid entering the ACC’s testing policy. “I feel good about where we are and where we’ll be, especially heading into the first...
Florida Statewtxl.com

Mike Norvell looking forward to modified game prep on Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football enters their final week of fall camp starting on Tuesday. But the Noles were back at it Sunday night in the team’s second scrimmage of the preseason. And it’s all about progression for FSU head coach Mike Norvell. It’s the one constant message...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bengals Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Standout

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating injury news for one of their rookies on Sunday. Joseph Ossai, a third-round pick out of Texas, will have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it’s believed Ossai will miss the entirety of the 2021 season. Ossai was projected to be a key contributor for the Bengals defense this upcoming season. He looked phenomenal in Cincinnati’s first preseason game, coming up with five quarterback pressures and a sack of Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...

