House Rent

Single-Family Rent Increase Hits 16-Year High

By Ted Knutson
GlobeSt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe June single-family rent increase of 7.5% was the highest year-over-year hike since at least January 2005, according to the CoreLogic Single Family Rent Index. The increase was also five-times that of the hike a year earlier. Rent growth is running well above pre-pandemic levels when compared with 2019, the index showed.

