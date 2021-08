YOUNGSTOWN — Along Glenwood Avenue is a message of peace, mere blocks from the scenes of at least three city shootings this year — one of which was fatal. A new mural depicting fingers splayed in a “peace” sign and reading “Stop gun violence,” painted by international artist Kyle Holbrook, is set to be unveiled at 11 a.m. today at 2622 Glenwood Ave. It’s part of Holbrook’s 50-state tour, using street art to spread awareness of increasing gun violence nationwide.