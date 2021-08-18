10 Questions With Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn
Bowen Yang and Lori Tan Chinn play close-knit family members on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, the second season of which premieres on August 18. Ahead of their return to our small screens, Yang and Chinn met with Shondaland to answer some of our most pressing questions. Emmy-nominated for his work on Saturday Night Live, Yang shares how he overcame his fears while auditioning for the iconic show; meanwhile, Chinn recounts how she overcame her fear of (huge) spiders while in Australia. Watch the video to see more from this hilarious duo.www.shondaland.com
