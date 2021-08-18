Cancel
Stocks

Bearish views on US stocks grow [Video]

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Main headlines in play (00:00). - Will history repeat itself for US stocks? (1:17). - Overview of the Asia-Pac session (7:33). - Whipsaw price action in NZD after rate announcement from RBNZ (8:11). - Fed speakers continue to see taper decision based on jobs data (9:01). - UK CPI...

#Nzd#Rbnz#Fed#Api#Fomc Minutes
StocksFXStreet.com

New record-highs for US stocks despite Delta concerns

Markets are still awaiting Fed governor Powell's speech on Friday at Jackson Hole. In the meantime, we have US durable goods orders today, which is the best investment indicator of the US economy. Orders have increased strongly for more than a year now but with tentative signs of slowing momentum in recent months.
StocksFXStreet.com

Who cares if it’s a bubble [Video]

US stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally: soft economic data. So, the cheery mood across the US equities is here to stay...
StocksFXStreet.com

Will the US stock rally continue? [Video]

The week starts on a negative note as Chinese economic data hints at softening recovery due to the Covid crisis, but the US stocks continue their race to the stars despite high inflation, tighter Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations and worsening consumer sentiment. Credit Suisse sees the S&P500 advancing to 5000...
StocksFXStreet.com

More bad news is good news for stocks [Video]

BusinessFXStreet.com

US stocks rally, regardless of inflation and COVID-19 [Video]

China closes ports after spotting a worker with Covid, and the growing Covid fears seem to be weighing on Asian sentiment, but the US technology stocks remain on track for further gains, as Apple prepares to test fresh highs, and Amazon attracts buyers after falling to its 200-day moving average.
StocksFXStreet.com

FTSE 100 set to fly higher? [Video]

Goldman Sachs has upgraded its Stoxx 600 12-month target to 520 from 480 and now also sees the FTSE 100 at 7900 verse a previous view of 7600. Goldman sees a good catch up trade-in banks, energy, and basic resources. Does the FTSE 100, therefore, offer tremendous value right now? Or is it better to wait for the strong seasonal pattern that is in play from the end of September?
StocksFXStreet.com

Elliott Wave view: FTSE 100 nesting higher as impulse [Video]

Short-term Elliott wave view in FTSE suggests that the pullback to 19 July 2021 low (6812.84) ended wave (4). Up from there, the index is nesting higher as an impulse sequence within wave (5) favoring more upside extension to take place. While the initial bounce to 6929.8Hh9 high ended wave ((i)), wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 6827.26 low, wave ((iii)) completed in lesser degree 5 waves at 7018.95 high. Wave ((iv)) ended at 6956.24 low, wave ((v)) ended at 7033.27 high thus completed wave 1.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Letting go of Chinese stocks? [Video]

Inflation in the US steadies, but the market reaction hints that investors are preparing for a longer period of high inflation, and not necessarily pricing in the possibility of seeing a less hawkish Federal Reserve stance for the next couple of months. Gold recovers fast but the bulls could hit...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold is ready to end the bearish correction [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. Gold is in a proper V-shape reversal bouncing from the 38,2% Fibonacci. That can be the end of the bear market. Silver is in a slightly worse situation but still it bounced from important...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains near 0.7260 ahead of US data

AUD/USD is edging higher after retreating earlier in the day. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly losses near 93.00. Eyes on July Durable Goods Orders data from US. The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory but edged slightly lower during the European trading hours on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the pair didn't have a difficult time erasing its losses and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.7262.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks start firm, oil eases back a touch

It’s a pretty flat though mildly positive start to trade in Europe again after a decent handover from Asia, whilst Wall Street again registered fresh all-time highs. The S&P 500 hit a record closing high, advancing 0.15% for a fourth-straight day of gains, led again by a strong showing for energy stocks as oil rallied for a second day, whilst reopening stocks also did well. Big banks were the biggest drivers of the index gains as 10yr yields hit 1.3%. There is still room for these names to go higher. The Nasdaq also broke intraday and closing highs, rallying 0.5%. All looking like a low-volatility grind-up with the odd minor wobble gobbled up by dip-buyers, but valuations are stretched, and the indices are now roughly 10-11% away from their 200-day moving averages.
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD halts slide and equities hold gains

Market News Today – USD (USD Index 93.00) ticks up from lows at 92.81 & holds at 93.00, Yields (10yr 1.29%), Asian equities traded narrowly mixed overnight. US markets ground higher. (USA500 closed +0.15% @ 4486 & FUTS trade at 4480 now). Nasdaq biggest mover +0.52%. New Home sales a tad higher at 708K but Richmond manu Index big miss at 9 vs. 25. Overnight – VP Harris (now in Vietnam) calls China “bullies”, China reciprocates. US Oil rallied again to $67.40, before cooling to $67.00. Gold tested up to $1809 then down to $1791, at $1795 now. No decision from G7 on extending the Kabul August 31 deadline.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq renewed all-time highs again

EUR USD -0.11%. On Tuesday, the US dollar index dropped for the third day in a row. This was mainly due to increased economic risks due to the increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. On Friday, 93.7 thousand people fell ill, which was the maximum in 9 and a half months. This slightly reduced the likelihood of Fed tightening at the Jackson Hole symposium on August 27-28. Note that the rate increase (0.25%) is not expected. However, investors do not exclude a reduction in the volume of the current program of quantitative easing - the redemption of US government and mortgage bonds. Recall that since June 2020, the Fed has been buying these securities in the amount of $ 120 billion a month, mainly due to its money issue. The US dollar strengthened slightly this morning thanks to yesterday's positive New Home Sales data in July. Another good factor was the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Norwegian krone strengthened 1% against the euro yesterday, thanks to a statement from a Norges Bank spokesman about a possible rate hike (0%) at its next meeting on 23 September.
StocksFXStreet.com

Subdued day for European stocks as FTSE250 hits another record, above 24K

It’s been a relatively subdued day for European stocks, although the FTSE250 has once again set a record high crossing the 24,000 level for the first time, while the FTSE100 has also outperformed. The DAX is underperforming after the August IFO business survey showed that optimism in the German economy...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 mark, fresh session lows post-US data

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields, slightly better US Durable Goods Orders benefitted the USD. The risk-on impulse might cap gains for the safe-haven buck and help limit losses for the pair. The GBP/USD pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rises further to one-week highs near 1.1770

US dollar remains under pressure amid risk appetite. EUR/USD gains for the third consecutive day, extending recovery from 1.1662. The EUR/USD broke above and climbed to 1.1764, reaching the highest level in a week. The pair is hovering around 1.1750/55, on its way to the third consecutive daily gain as it continues to recovery from multi-month lows.

