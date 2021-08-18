Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

The New Leadership Coming To Indy’s Theater Scene

By Sam Stall
indianapolismonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Brady has every reason to feel a little nervous this month. As the newly minted chief executive officer of IndyFringe, he replaces Pauline Moffat, who put her stamp on the organization’s August theater festival as its first and (until now) only leader. The transition couldn’t come at a more precarious moment. COVID-19 scrubbed the 2020 festival, leaving Brady to figure out how, and in what format, to bring it back. Yet he isn’t at all anxious. Mostly, he says he feels something that doesn’t come easily to him: optimism.

