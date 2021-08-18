NFL bounce-back candidates: What went wrong for 32 players last season, and their outlook for 2021

If you asked most Cowboys fans who they expect/need to be the “bounce-back” player on the team, the overwhelming response would likely be Ezekiel Elliott. After a totally pedestrian 2020 season that saw all of his numbers down except for his fumbles, which were uncomfortably high, Zeke seems like the ideal candidate. Even Zeke has somewhat recognized this. He’s gone on a diet to get into better shape, he’s been working out with a special trainer to improve his footwork, and he’s talked about the need to hold on to the football.