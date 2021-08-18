83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album

Lorde just released her much-anticipated new album, Solar Power, and fans have reactions, jokes, memes, and more about the latest addition to her discography. The new album is a bit of a departure from her beloved 2017 release, Melodrama. Solar Power retains some of the moody and introspective vibes, but has more of a laid-back, sunshiney feel at the same time. It's an album for the end of summer when you're enjoying the weather but you know fall is on the horizon and the carefree days are about to end. The long wait for Solar Power has in itself become a sort of meme online, with an entire account dedicated to when the musician would drop new music.