Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir Connecting Family, Business and Faith

Pop Smoke’s debut studio album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” was arguably the most significant event in hip-hop last year. Following the 20-year-old’s untimely death in February 2020, the album topped the charts, retaining the ninth-place spot on Billboard’s Top 200 for over a year after its release. The project combined the elements of drill rap present in the Brooklyn-born rapper’s earlier releases — like “Meet the Woo” and “Meet the Woo 2” — with pop influences, showcasing the artist’s growth into more effortless, commercial sounds. Pop Smoke’s newest album, “Faith,” is a continuation of the artist’s legacy. However, the project’s production, features and even its sampling of Smoke’s vocals extinguish the late artist’s personality, raising the question of whether the goal of “Faith” was to honor Pop Smoke or to achieve commercial success.