Covid case prompts shifts in rate hike bets, NZD soft. Expect RBNZ to go ahead with a rate hike, however, the outlook is a concern. Given the events over the last 24 hours, tonight’s RBNZ decision has gotten that bit more interesting and by that, I mean predicting the outcome has become more difficult. Heading into the meeting I had been leaning on the dovish hike outcome, meaning that the RBNZ would disappoint the very hawkish expectations, prompting the NZD to fall even with rates rising.