Intuitive Machines picks SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch its moon lander for NASA

By Doris Elin Urrutia
Space.com
 7 days ago
A Houston-based company that NASA selected to ferry upcoming lunar experiments to the moon has hired SpaceX to launch its lunar landing mission. Intuitive Machines is a private company currently developing a lunar lander capable of bringing scientific payloads to the moon. It was founded in 2013 to, as their company website states, create "new lunar economies to quench humanity's thirst for knowledge through innovative solutions to the hardest problems." Their first step towards this goal will be the IM-1 mission, which is currently scheduled to reach the moon at the beginning of 2022, according to their website.

www.space.com

