Disruptions to brain’s ‘thermostat’ may underpin autism traits

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeurons are forever caught in a dance, adapting their signals to stay in step with new information. As the cells change pace, they need to maintain a delicate balance: If they ramp up excitatory signaling too much, it can lead to seizures; too much inhibition can lead to depressive or catatonic states.

