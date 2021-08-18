Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpharetta [Georgia], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkwebcybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Kaustubh Medhe, former Assistant Vice President - Information Risk ManagementCybersecurity at Reliance Industries Group, has taken over as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat Intelligence#A Global Threat#Cyber Resilience#Ani Pnn#Reliance Industries Group#Apac#Research And Delivery#Saas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Related
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Fintech start-up Khatabook raises Rs 743 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Fintech start-up Khatabook said on Tuesday it has closed a USD 100 million (about Rs 743 crore) series C funding round with a valuation now close to USD 600 million (about Rs 4,456 crore). The round was led by US-based VC firms Tribe Capital...
Businesstctmagazine.com

VELO3D appoints two Europe-based executives

VELO3D has announced the appointment of two Europe-based senior executives as the international demand for its metal 3D printing systems continues to grow. Managing Director Dr Jose Greses will be based between Germany and Spain, while Sales Director Xavier Fruh will be located in France. Joining Jon Porter, who is...
Scienceharlanenterprise.net

Buta appointed ARH executive director of security operations

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) has appointed top-performing security specialist Paul A. Buta to the position of Executive Director of Security Operations for the multi-hospital healthcare system. Buta, who served 20 years with the United States Secret Service protecting and serving elected officials, will oversee all safety and security functions for...
BusinessCFO.com

FactSet Appoints Former MSCI Exec as CFO

Linda Huber will take over as finance chief at financial information company FactSet in early October. She succeeds Helen Shan, who has taken leadership of FactSet’s sales organization as chief revenue officer. Huber brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years as a public...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SoftBank Makes First Foray Into Africa With OPay Investment

Giant technology investor SoftBank has made its first foray into Africa, making its first bet in Nigerian mobile payments platform OPay. The firm’s Vision Fund 2 led a $400 million funding round for the FinTech company, valuing it at $2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday (Aug. 23). “We believe our...
Businessmartechseries.com

Pharmapacks Announces Key Executive Team Appointments

Leading E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform Strengthens Management Team by Welcoming New CGO, CIO, CMO, CPO, CFO & COO. Pharmapacks, a leading technology led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, announced the addition of six key executives to its management team: Adam Rodgers as Chief Growth Officer, Ash Mehra as Chief Information Officer, Daniel Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, Leanna Bautista as Chief People Officer, Andreas Schulmeyer as Chief Financial Officer, and the promotion of Chris Pfeiffer to Chief Operating Officer. These world-class hires join Pharmapacks’ existing strong management team and will help the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth following its recent partnership with and strategic investment from The Carlyle Group in November 2020.
BusinessTechCrunch

India’s Zetwerk valued at $1.33 billion in new funding

Bangalore-based Zetwerk said on Monday it has raised $150 million in a Series E financing round led by New York-based D1 Capital Partners. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners. The round also included several high-profile angel investors, including Kunal Shah of CRED and Ritesh Agarwal of OYO.
BusinessGreenwichTime

Endeavor Appoints Tech Executive Jacqueline Reses to Board of Directors

The move expands the Endeavor board to eight members: Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban and managing director Stephen Evans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver and former Xerox chief Ursula Burns. Reses, a Yahoo alum who is now CEO of tech-focused investment firm Post House Capital, marks the board’s fourth independent director.
Businesschatsports.com

Juked announces investment from former Twitch executives

San-Francisco based streaming platform Juked.GG has announced the arrival of Kevin Lin and Jon Shipman, formerly of streaming platform Twitch, as investors. Lin and Shipman, who were both parts of Twitch’s founding team, join the company as investors and advisors to help with Juked’s growth and assist in reducing toxicity within the esports community.
Businessmediapost.com

Movable Ink Appoints Key Executives, Achieves Growth Markers

Personalization platform Movable Ink recently named three executives to its top corporate team as it pursues global expansion. Nilay Gandhi was appointed as vice president, corporate development. Gandhi will oversee the company’s strategic investments and acquisitions. Previously, Gandhi was senior vice president at Fortress, in their Private Equity group, and...
Businesscybersecdn.com

Kaustubh Medhe joins Cyble as Head of Research and Intelligence

Cyble announced that Kaustubh Medhe, former Assistant Vice President – Information Risk Management & Cybersecurity at Reliance Industries Group, has taken over as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble. In his new role as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble, Kaustubh will be driving the research...
Businessmartechseries.com

Gainsight Doubles Down on Growth With Two New Executive Appointments

Gainsight®, the Customer Success company, today announced two key executive hires. Monika Saha joins Gainsight as Chief Marketing Officer, and Loran Gutt joins Gainsight as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Marketing Technology News: SAP Partners in Brazil Bounce Back From COVID-19 Slump. “Monika Saha and Loran Gutt...
Businessciodive.com

Sweetgreen taps former Starbucks executive as new CTO

Salad chain Sweetgreen tapped former Starbucks executive Wouleta Ayele to become its new CTO, the company announced Monday. Ayele will report directly to CEO Jonathan Neman, and is replacing former CTO Paul Horvath who joined direct-to-consumer beauty brand Beautycounter. Ayele previously served as senior vice president of Starbucks Technology Services,...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Rhenus Americas appoints Chris Matthews as Chief Executive Officer for Canada

The Rhenus Group, a leading global logistics provider, announced the appointment of Chris Matthews as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rhenus Canada. He will succeed Jeff Cullen, CEO and founder of Rodair, which the Rhenus Group acquired in 2019. “With a proven track record of significant leadership and managing operations,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Intel Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Intel Corporation announced the appointment of Christy Pambianchi as executive vice president and chief people officer, effective Sept. 7. Pambianchi will head the Human Resources organization with a mandate to attract, engage and retain the best talent as Intel strengthens execution and innovation to accelerate its transformation. She will report to CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Businessmartechseries.com

Adslot Appoints Tom Triscari As US-Based Non-Executive Director

Adslot Ltd, a leading global innovator of digital media trading and workflow technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tom Triscari to its board of directors as a US-based, non-executive director. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Nitzan Shaer, Co-Founder And CEO At WEVO. Mr. Triscari, based in...
Technologymartechseries.com

ScyllaDB Appoints SaaS Strategy Executive Wayne Ariola as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tricentis CMO will lead rollout of the world’s most powerful NoSQL database to new use cases and markets. ScyllaDB, creators of the high-performance Scylla NoSQL database, today announced that strategist and thought leader Wayne Ariola has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, leading initiatives to expand awareness of Scylla’s premier NoSQL database for real-time applications. Scylla is already used by innovative companies like Discord, Comcast, Starbucks, Hubspot and Zillow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy