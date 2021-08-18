Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive
Alpharetta [Georgia], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkwebcybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Kaustubh Medhe, former Assistant Vice President - Information Risk ManagementCybersecurity at Reliance Industries Group, has taken over as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble.www.birminghamstar.com
