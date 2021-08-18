Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive

Leading E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform Strengthens Management Team by Welcoming New CGO, CIO, CMO, CPO, CFO & COO. Pharmapacks, a leading technology led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, announced the addition of six key executives to its management team: Adam Rodgers as Chief Growth Officer, Ash Mehra as Chief Information Officer, Daniel Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, Leanna Bautista as Chief People Officer, Andreas Schulmeyer as Chief Financial Officer, and the promotion of Chris Pfeiffer to Chief Operating Officer. These world-class hires join Pharmapacks’ existing strong management team and will help the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth following its recent partnership with and strategic investment from The Carlyle Group in November 2020.