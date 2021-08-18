Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park collaborating

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 18 (ANI): American actors Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have joined hands for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from starring in the project, Sterling and Randall will be serving as the producers via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Nolte
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Randall Park
Person
Sterling K Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani#American#Amazon Studios#Imminent Collision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Brown, Park Team For 48 Hrs-Style Film

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Randall Park (“WandaVision”) have teamed up to star in and produce an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. Alex Tse (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) will write the “48 Hrs.” style script about two estranged childhood best friends...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Sterling K. Brown interview: ‘This Is Us’ and ‘Lincoln: Divided We Stand’

Sterling K. Brown earned his fifth consecutive Emmy nomination for Best Drama Actor for playing Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This is Us.” The star earned an additional nod for Best Narrator on CNN’s “Lincoln: Divided We Stand,” bringing his career bid total to nine. “It never gets old,” Brown admits. “I’m like a kid in a candy store.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Kat Dennings Would Do a WandaVision Spinoff with Randall Park 'In a Heartbeat'

After returning as Darcy Lewis in the hit Marvel series WandaVision, Kat Dennings would reprise the role in a spinoff alongside Randall Park's Jimmy Woo "in a heartbeat." Now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Dennings first played the tech-savvy sidekick to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in 2011's Thor. She appeared in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, but sat out the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ma Rainey’s Taylour Paige Boards Legendary’s ‘Brothers’

EXCLUSIVE:  Deadline has learned that NAACP Image Award nominated actress Taylour Paige has closed a deal to star in Legendary Entertainment’s comedy feature Brothers alongside previously announced Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close and Brendan Fraser. Brothers reteams the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actress with Legendary and star Dinklage after their recent production The Toxic Avenger. Max Barbakow is directing Brothers off a screenplay written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen. Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar will produce alongside Brolin and Dinklage. The storyline is being kept under wraps. Paige received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Dussie Mae in the Netflix feature adaptation of the August Wilson play Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She recently starred in Janicza Bravo’s Zola for A24 and starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jonathan Majors in White Boy Rick. Paige recently wrapped production on Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick, and the Diane Keaton comedy Mac & Rita. The actress is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.  
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

Hoda Kotb Shares Bittersweet Farewell to 'Today' Co-Star That Has Fans Emotional

The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.
Weight Lossenstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Camryn Grimes Discusses The Young And The Restless' Kidnapping Culprit

The Young and the Restless' Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been locked away, but who kidnapped her? Grimes discussed the abduction and the culprit in a chat with TV Insider. Could Abby's (Melissa Ordway) mother-in-law Nina (Tricia Cast) be behind the crime? Grimes mused:. I’ve worked with Tricia a little bit...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Respect: Aretha Franklin biopic deliberately didn’t make husband Ted White ‘a monster’, says Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans has said the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect chose not to portray the singer’s first husband as a “monster”.Wayans portrays Ted White, who is alleged to have had a violent and volatile relationship with Franklin.On the film’s depiction of White, Wayans explained: “I hope Ted White sees the movie and is pleased by the way we handled his character, because we could have painted him as a monster.”Talking about the relationship between Franklin and White, the Scary Movie star added: “He gets big and his insecurities and his jealousy steps in and there goes the little boy...
CelebritiesFox News

Michael Douglas says it was 'uncomfortable' sharing Mallorcan home with ex: 'Not a pleasant thing for anyone’

Michael Douglas is admitting that he felt "uncomfortable" sharing his home in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. The 77-year-old actor split from Luker in 2000 after 22 years of marriage. As part of their divorce, the two arranged a six-months on and off agreement for their 250-acre S'Estaca estate – just outside the village of Valdemossa. However, Douglas grew tired of the yearly swing-and-dance, leading him to buy out her share of the property after taking it off the market late last year.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Freya Allan and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is my favorite Netflix movie of the summer so far that’s not part of a trilogy! I couldn’t pick between Gunpowder Milkshake and the Feat Street movies for my favorite of the summer, but Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely up at the top!
Movieshomenewshere.com

Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

Marlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow. The adventure-comedy centres on a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy