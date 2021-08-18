Lady Hornets top Leon in five-set battle

Huntsville senior outside hitter Lexi Parish tips the ball over the net during Tuesday's match against Leon at Paul Bohan Gym. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets defeated Leon in a see-saw, five-set battle on Tuesday to secure their first win over the Lady Cougars in six seasons.

“We are young and we have a lot of people that have not played together before. I have been telling them all year though that we have the pieces, we just have to keep the pieces moving in the same direction,” said Lady Hornet head coach Cody Hassell.

Huntsville junior Shelbee Adkins tips the ball over the net during Tuesday's match against Leon. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

With the five-set win, the Lady Hornets (4-3) were able to claim sets two, four and five — 15-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-25, 18-16.

The home court was a huge advantage in this one as Hornet fans had the Paul Bohan gym rocking through all five sets.

Huntsville junior defensive specialist Braylee Smith returns the ball during Tuesday's match against Leon at Paul Bohan Gym. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

“I’ve been here for six seasons and other than Whitehouse, that’s probably the most people we have had in the stands for a regular-season game,” Hassle added. “To have that many people in the stands, of course, made some of our young ones super nervous. Once they settled down a little bit, they helped us win those last two sets. We have to get that youth and jitteriness out so we can keep going.”

Madison Grektas finished the match with 18 kills for the Lady Hornets, while senior Lexie Parish had nine. Serving also came up strong for the Lady Hornets as Shelbee Adkins and Natalie Hesterman combined for nine aces.

Huntsville freshman outside hitter Isabel Saumell goes up for a spike during Tuesday's match. DJ Shafer | Game Day Photos

The Lady Hornets will return to play on Thursday in the Bryan/ College Station Volleyball Classic. Huntsville will face Magnolia, Ft. Bend Kempner and Iola in pool play on the first day of the tournament, which will continue through Saturday.