Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MobileCoin raises $66M for cryptocurrency payment platform

By Dean Takahashi
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobileCoin has raised $66 million for its cryptocurrency payment platform that aims to democratize privacy for all. In contrast to centralized payment services and ad-focused payment firms, MobileCoin uses peer-to-peer networking for payments so it’s easier to keep transactions private even when taking advantage of the transparent and secure digital ledger known as the blockchain. The company bills its system as fast, safe, and easy to use, giving everyone the ability to transact digitally from nearly anywhere in the world.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
Person
Matt Mullenweg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payments#Cryptocurrency#Payment Systems#Venturebeat#Visa#Mastercard#Venmo#Kyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketssflcn.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reveals the DeFi hack, Cardano changes and forex signals

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made statements about the DeFi attack that occurred during the day and caused a loss of $ 611 million. “Nothing is safe,” says the CEO of Binance. In particular, explanations from a name such as CZ were expected to calm the bewildered investors in the markets. Let’s take a look at the details and what happened with forex signals.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: ‘Extreme Greed’ for Bitcoin Falters at $50K

“The fear is gone for now, and the market is optimistic,” Arcane Research wrote in a Tuesday newsletter. But not enough to keep bitcoin's price above $50K. Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower on Tuesday after a period of extreme bullish sentiment has started to wane. After breaking above $50,000 earlier this week for the first time in three months, bitcoin slipped below $48,000 at press time and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. Technical charts suggest support is nearby, which could stabilize the pullback and maintain the breakout move above $45,000.
RetailTrendHunter.com

Cost-Efficient Digital Payment Platforms

JP Morgan, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, has announced the launch of a real-time payments platform called 'Request for Pay.' The company intends for the new platform to assist with handling global digital payments, providing it a competitive edge within the crowded investment bank space. The new...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

XValley Technologies: Creating a Crypto Token for Businesses

With an increasing number of new businesses embracing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the idea of creating a crypto token has also gained appeal, especially since many blockchain platforms are open-source and free. In this article, we look at crypto tokens and what you need to know as a business to...
MarketsVentureBeat

Alethea AI raises $16M in private token sale for intelligent NFTs for the metaverse

Alethea AI, creator of the “intelligent NFTs,” or iNFTs, has raised $16 million in a private and restricted token sale to a group of game and crypto investors. The company is creating what it considers to be the underlying AI infrastructure for iNTFs, or intelligent nonfungible tokens, on the path to the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Finexio Raises $8M to Grow Payments-as-a-Service for Global Procurement and Accounts Payable (AP) Software Platforms

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Finexio, the Orlando-based AP Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced an oversubscribed $8 million growth round. The fintech company will use this institutional funding to accelerate growth in key industry verticals including higher education, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, board new AP and procurement software distribution partners, and expand its leadership team.
Marketscoingeek.com

Bitcoin Association to host BSV blockchain conference in Miami

ZUG, Switzerland – August 25, 2021 – Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that it will host a one-day BSV blockchain conference in Miami on September 1, 2021. Hosted at the SLS Brickell...
MarketsCoinDesk

Swiss Financial Trio to Offer Institutions Tokenized Assets on Tezos

Crypto Finance is acting as an infrastructure provider on the project, while InCore Bank is carrying out tokenization using the new “DAR-1 token standard” on Tezos, developed by Inacta. Swiss regulators are close to approving the first Tezos-tokenized product, said Crypto Finance Group’s Stijn Vander Straeten. Disclosure. The leader in...
Retailu.today

Tron (TRX) Partners with Shopping.io to Integrate TRX into E-Commerce

Shopping.io, an ecosystem that bridges the cryptocurrencies and digital currencies segments, has announced a partnership with Tron Foundation and the addition of TRX token to its payment method suite. Tron Foundation (TRX) partnered with Shopping.io platform. According to the joint press release shared by Tron Foundation and the Shopping.io platform,...
EconomyNEWSBTC

PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.
Marketsinvesting.com

Publishing platform Substack now accepts Bitcoin payments

An integration with payment processor OpenNode will allow content platform Substack to accept Bitcoin payments on-chain and using the Lightning Network. In a Monday announcement, OpenNode said it had partnered with Substack “to make it easy for writers and publications to get paid in Bitcoin.” According to OpenNode and Substack, the integration will only be available to “a select group of crypto-focused publications” on the platform.
BusinessVentureBeat

Hunters advances adoption of its XDR security platform with $30M

Hunters, a provider of an extended detection and response (XDR) platform, today revealed it has garnered an additional $30 million in investment to help drive the adoption of a security platform that promises to obviate the need for legacy security information event management (SIEM) platforms. The Hunters XDR platform collects...
Charitiesdecrypt.co

DeFi Firms, Kraken Donate $1.5 Million to Ethereum 2.0 Development

A selection of companies operating in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry—as well as crypto exchange Kraken—are donating to the open-source development teams working on Ethereum's technical upgrades collectively named Ethereum 2.0. DeFi is a crypto sector that seeks to replace traditional banks and financial services with lines of code and...
MarketsCoinDesk

Blockstream Raises $210M, Acquires Mining Chip Manufacturer Spondoolies

The Series B round values Adam Back's Bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion. Blockstream was founded in 2014 with a focus on building infrastructure and applications based upon the Bitcoin network. The firm was co-founded by CEO Adam Back (inventor of Hashcash, a system for discouraging spam emails that influenced Satoshi Nakamoto’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism design for Bitcoin) and nine others, including Bitcoin Core developer Gregory Maxwell.
Technologytheblockcrypto.com

Alchemy Pay Global Payment Engine Bridges Crypto and Fiat Payment Channels

What’s Behind the World’s First Hybrid Crypto-Fiat Aggregation Platforms. Since November 1, 2008, since the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper on his brainchild, Bitcoin, neither the core principles nor the core technology of Nakamoto’s thesis have changed, but the value of what he created certainly has. A key...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

This Third Generation Blockchain Just Launched a New Class of DEX

Decentralized exchanges have gained significant traction amidst revived interest in blockchain technology overall. Users are entrusting billions of dollars with decentralized exchanges, ushering in a new era of finance driven by the so-called decentralized finance (Defi) industry. Decentralized exchanges exhibit key improvements over traditional exchanges, such as decentralization, automation, and...
MarketsCoinDesk

Nasdaq Reveals Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Application

McClurg said the newly-revealed Valkyrie futures ETF is a so-called “33 Act fund,” referring to the Securities Act of 1933, that could invest its assets in bitcoin futures contracts exclusively. Many of the recent bitcoin futures ETF filings would be “40 Act” products, referring to the Investment Company Act of 1940, that would have to partly invest in fixed income or treasuries, he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy