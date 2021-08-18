MobileCoin raises $66M for cryptocurrency payment platform

“The fear is gone for now, and the market is optimistic,” Arcane Research wrote in a Tuesday newsletter. But not enough to keep bitcoin's price above $50K. Cryptocurrencies were mostly lower on Tuesday after a period of extreme bullish sentiment has started to wane. After breaking above $50,000 earlier this week for the first time in three months, bitcoin slipped below $48,000 at press time and is down about 3% over the past 24 hours. Technical charts suggest support is nearby, which could stabilize the pullback and maintain the breakout move above $45,000.