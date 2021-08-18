NWS: Remnants of tropical storm to bring rain to CT

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Cook; DuPage; Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Lake IL County in northeastern Illinois * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Slow-moving thunderstorms continue to develop over the same areas, producing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chicago, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Bartlett, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream and Hanover Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
