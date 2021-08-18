Sales Boomerang is 2021’s fastest-growing company in the residential mortgage industry

Developer of borrower retention technology for mortgage lenders makes its Inc. 5000 debut at No. 101 overall. WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, debuted this week on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Sales Boomerang ranked #101 overall, placing the company among the top 3% of all private companies in America based on three-year revenue growth of 3,882% and outpacing every other company in the residential mortgage industry. Sales Boomerang was also recognized as the nation’s No. 6 fastest-growing software company and as the No. 4 fastest-growing company based in Maryland.