The Taliban have managed to regain power in Afghanistan in just a few days. They have encountered no resistance in almost any city or town, except in Panjshir province. Even so, in several cities there are demonstrations to defend the flag of Afghanistan against the one that Islamic radicals want to impose. This is the case of Jalalabad, Kunar and Khost, whose people defy the Taliban by taking to the streets in defense of their flag. The protest in Jalalabad, about 150 kilometers from Kabul, has been broken up by Taliban gunfire. Some sources suggest that the shooting would have left at least two dead and 10 injured.