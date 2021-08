British producer, DJ and creative artist Jon Gooch has released his sixth album under his Feed Me alias. Also known for his revered drum and bass moniker, Spor, Feed Me is the side of Gooch that has brought the harder and heavy electro house for the past decade. Reclusive and not one for the public eye, Gooch is one to put out music, tour and then go back home and make loads more music without fanfare, which has helped make him so prolific over his career.