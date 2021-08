The Traverse City Pit Spitters scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to secure a 9-6 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits and a spot in the next round of the playoffs. Mario Camiletti (Central Michigan University) walked, hit doubles singles, scored three runs, and collected three RBI. Tito Flores (University of Michigan) and Chris Monroe (University of Illinois at Springfield) each had three hits. Every Pit Spitters starter reached base. Adam Crampton (Stanford) hit three singles, scored once, and brought in a run for Kokomo. Jakob Marsee (Central Michigan) and Dylan Dennis (Loyola Marymount) each had two hits for the Jackrabbits.