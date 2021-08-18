Cancel
Music

83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album

 7 days ago

Janet Beat is known for her trailblazing work in electronic music. The album, Pioneering Knob Twiddler, features compositions she made on synthesizers, tape machines and other acoustic instruments.

#Electronic Music#Synthesizers#Scottish
Entertainment
Music
