83-Year-Old Scottish Composer Janet Beat Releases Her First Album

Old Dominion's fourth studio album, called Time, Tequila & Therapy, will be released on October 8th. The group has shared a new song from the project called “All I Know About Girls.” Time, Tequila & Therapy features 13 tracks which were recorded during quarantine. Matthew Ramsey tells us: “Our new album, Time, Tequila, and Therapy, was written and recorded all in a three week span in Asheville, North Carolina during the height of the pandemic lockdown. We decided to create our own little Old Dominion bubble, go out there with no plan, no songs whatsoever and just see what we can do in the moment. So we really didn’t really put much pressure on ourselves to make a whole album we were aiming for, hopefully four or five good songs, but we wound up making a whole album. It was really a dream scenario, so we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.” The band's We Are Old Dominion Tour continues on through December.