NFL bounce-back candidates: What went wrong for 32 players last season and their outlook for 2021

By NFL Nation, Pro Football Focus
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich players struggled in 2020 but could bounce back in 2021? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the league, more than a few players struggled to find consistency last season, no matter their experience. Can Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams bounce back after late-season injuries? What is the outlook for the Colts' Carson Wentz once he returns from injury? How is Odell Beckham Jr. looking in Cleveland? These questions answered and more.

