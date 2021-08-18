Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK's Johnson accused of complacency over Afghanistan retreat

By PAN PYLAS and SYLVIA HUI
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGnAN_0bV3Kpyg00

LONDON — (AP) — In a packed, emotional session of Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations Wednesday from lawmakers across the political spectrum of needlessly abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain's position in the world.

The members of Parliament were recalled from their summer break to attend the emergency session in London. Many, including a good number from Johnson's Conservative Party, voiced strong regrets and fears at the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has seized control 20 years after being driven from power by a U.S.-led international force following the 9/11 attacks.

Johnson said he had little choice but to follow the decision of U.S. President Joe Biden to take American troops out of Afghanistan by the end of August.

“The West could not continue this U.S.-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support of America, without American logistics, without U.S. air power and without American might,” he said.

“I really think that it is an illusion to believe that there is appetite amongst any of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan," he added.

The Taliban used the impending withdrawal of all remaining NATO forces to rapidly sweep through Afghanistan, reaching Kabul on Sunday, a stunning advance that was faster than anticipated, if not unexpected. In response, thousands of people have fled to Kabul Airport in a desperate attempt to flee as Western nations evacuate citizens and Afghan employees.

“There’s been a major miscalculation of the resilience of the Afghan forces and a staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban threat,” said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party.

Perhaps the most pointed interventions during the debate came from Johnson's Conservative ranks, notably his predecessor Theresa May, who pondered whether Johnson had hoped “on a wing and a prayer it’d be all right on the night."

“We boast about global Britain, but where is global Britain on the streets of Kabul?” she asked. "A successful foreign policy strategy will be judged by our deeds, not by our words.”

With the Taliban now in charge of Afghanistan, the immediate priority of the British government is to evacuate the 4,000 or so U.K. citizens still in Afghanistan and the thousands of Afghan allies who have helped the U.K. over the past 20 years.

Johnson said a new “generous” refugee settlement program would allow up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans, primarily women and children, to seek sanctuary in the U.K. in the next few years, including 5,000 this year. The total for this year is in addition to the 5,000 or so Afghan allies that the U.K. is now trying to evacuate from Kabul’s international airport.

Johnson said the U.K. would work to unite the international community behind a “clear plan for dealing with the Taliban.” The prime minister, who is the current president of the Group of Seven leading nations, said he was looking to convene a meeting of the G-7 leaders in the coming days.

“We are clear, and we have agreed that it’d be a mistake for any country to recognize any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally,” said Johnson, who has spoke recently with Biden and other world leaders on Afghanistan.

“We will judge this regime on the choices it makes and by its actions, rather than its words,” he added.

The refugee plan, which is similar to a refugee package for Syria in 2015, came under immediate attack from lawmakers, who said it fell short of what was required, both in terms of speed and numbers.

“The government has said 5,000 will be brought to resettle in the U.K. this year,” said Chris Bryant, a Labour lawmaker. “What are the other 15,000 meant to do? Hang around and wait to be executed?”

Johnson said British officials were doing all they can to evacuate U.K. and Afghan citizens who helped the British forces based in Afghanistan and that the Taliban has not sought to disrupt that operation.

“The situation has stabilized since the weekend, but it remains precarious, and the U.K. officials on the ground are doing everything that they can to expedite the movement of people,” he said. “At the moment, it would be fair to say that the Taliban are allowing that evacuation to go ahead.”

For many, if not most, U.K. lawmakers, the evacuation represents a huge failure for the Afghanistan mission, which saw 457 British troops die in the effort to stabilize the nation.

“Let's stop talking about forever wars. Let's recognize that forever peace is bought not cheaply, but hard through determination and the will to endure,” said lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the influential Foreign Affairs Committee.

“And the tragedy of Afghanistan is that we're swapping that patient achievement for fire and a second war," said Tugendhat, who served both in Afghanistan and Iraq.

While the lawmakers were debating the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of former translators for the British Army protested outside Parliament on Wednesday, holding banners and signs that included images of people gravely injured in Afghanistan with the caption “Protect our loved ones.”

Dozens more people joined the translators, leading to a crowd of around 200. Women and children came bearing posters, red balloons and flags of Afghanistan painted on their cheeks.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Conservative Party#Nato#Ap#Parliament#British#American#Nato#Western#Labour Party#Afghans#Foreign Affairs Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

British MP to Biden on Afghanistan: “what are you going to do next?”

EXCLUSIVE: A member of the U.K. Parliament questioned how President Biden will help Afghan refugees as Europe prepares to grapple with a rush of migrants fleeing the Taliban. "The only question to ask him now is what are you going to do next?" Conservative Party MP Tom Tugendhat said during an exclusive interview with Fox News. "What are you going to do for the refugees? What are you going to do for those who are seeking refuge around the world?"
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
WorldThe Independent

Boris Johnson says meeting of G7 leaders to reaffirm commitment to Afghan people

Boris Johnson has promised “to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to protect human rights in Afghanistan as he calls an emergency meeting of leading nations. Downing Street was keen to stress that the UK did not want to act alone on Afghanistan and that the meeting would provide an opportunity for nations to agree to a unified approach.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson will push Joe Biden to delay US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday personally ask Joe Biden for a delay to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The Prime Minister will put the US president on the spot in front of world leaders at an emergency G7 meeting, after attempts by both Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to ask the same of their US counterparts fell on deaf ears.
Worldnewsbrig.com

Tony Blair slams Joe Biden’s ‘imbecilic’ retreat from Afghanistan

Tony Blair has launched a furious attack on Joe Biden’s “imbecilic” withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the airport at the centre of evacuation efforts was forced to shut on Saturday amid horrific scenes. In an extraordinary attack, the former prime minister, who took Britain into Afghanistan in 2001, said the “deep...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to resettle ‘substantially’ more Afghan refugees

Boris Johnson must urgently rethink the UK’s resettlement scheme for people in Afghanistan to save lives at immediate risk from the Taliban, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.Scotland’s first minister has urged the prime minister to increase the commitment to welcome 5,000 refugees in the next year and a total of 20,000 Afghan refugees over the “long-term”.In a letter to Mr Johnson, the SNP leader said: “We are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long-term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.”Ms Sturgeon added: “We believe a...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Taliban must allow evacuees after 31 August - Boris Johnson

The Taliban must guarantee a safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan beyond the 31 August deadline, PM Boris Johnson has said. Following an emergency virtual meeting of G7 leaders, Mr Johnson said the UK would continue evacuating people from the country "until the last moment". He added...
Worldwtvbam.com

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug. 31

LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan was up to the last minute of this month. Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Biden administration accused of 'gaslighting' US public over Afghanistan

Covid | It is "realistic" to expect a "significant surge in infections" amid large summer festivals and the return to school, particularly among younger groups who are largely unvaccinated, an expert has said. The comments from Professor Ravindra Gupta in our liveblog come as it was claimed travellers can bypass PCR tests on their return to the UK through a loophole that means vital data on Covid variants could be lost. Read on for details. With an update on the travel list imminent, here are the countries that could turn green, amber and red this week.
MilitaryTelegraph

UK troops have 48 hours to get civilians out of Afghanistan, warns former chief of defence staff

British troops have 48 hours to continue their evacuation efforts and get civilians out of Afghanistan, the former chief of defence staff has warned. Lord David Richards said that if the country wants to "hit the August 31 deadline" that the Taliban has set as an exit date for all foreign evacuations, he is "pretty certain" the British Army has just two days to continue their civilian rescue efforts.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

More than 10,000 evacuated in UK airlift from Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by British troops has topped 10,000 over the past 13 days, Boris Johnson has announced.The figure was passed as president Joe Biden triggered a final desperate scramble to leave the country by refusing to budge on his 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of US troops.It is thought that as little as 48 hours may remain for evacuation flights before the priority of the UK operation switches to getting the 1,000 strong British military contingent, diplomats and other officials out of the country.The prime minister paid tribute to the work of UK servicemen...
WorldThe Independent

What Tony Blair and other MPs said about Afghanistan in 2001

Parliament was recalled on 4 October two decades ago to discuss the “coalition against international terrorism”. It was just three weeks after al-Qaeda had destroyed the Twin Towers in New York, and President George W Bush was preparing, with the US’s allies, to begin military action against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, which was harbouring Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaeda leader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy