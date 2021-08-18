Valley hopes to ride defensive toughness, offensive flexibility to playoffs
Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo is hoping the program rebounds from back-to-back disappointing seasons — and in his eyes, the effort has been made in the preseason. “We started our weight room late, but we’ve been going every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday. And the kids are showing up,” Colosimo said in June. “We’re getting stronger and stronger. I’m hoping by the season that will make us more physical.”www.post-gazette.com
Comments / 0