Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Valley hopes to ride defensive toughness, offensive flexibility to playoffs

By Johnny McGonigal
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley coach Muzzy Colosimo is hoping the program rebounds from back-to-back disappointing seasons — and in his eyes, the effort has been made in the preseason. “We started our weight room late, but we’ve been going every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday. And the kids are showing up,” Colosimo said in June. “We’re getting stronger and stronger. I’m hoping by the season that will make us more physical.”

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Safety#American Football#Valley#Shady Side Academy#Covid#North Catholic#Tyreese Swindler#Muzzy#Cb#Wr S#First Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Emmaus, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Green Hornets hope for more in playoffs

EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus football team has been a tough team to beat in the regular season in recent seasons, but the playoffs still remain a challenge for the Green Hornets. This year's senior class wants to change that. This year's team has focused this offseason on "starting fast...
College SportsIdaho8.com

Continuity on offense boosts title hopes for No. 5 Georgia

Continuity on offense has given No. 5 Georgia momentum and reason to hope for big success in 2021. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken believes his unit is far ahead of last year’s unit as it enters its first full season with JT Daniels at quarterback. The offense thrived in the Bulldogs’ 4-0 finish for an 8-2 final record after Daniels took over as the starter last season. Monken is entering his second season directing the offense. Georgia is in the national spotlight as it prepares to open its season against No. 3 Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ashland, OHKnox Pages

Razor thin: Tri-Valley earns tough victory over Ashland

Tri-Valley didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Ashland 35-28 on August 20 in Ohio football action. The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 35-28 tie. Tri-Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Ashland.
Footballchatsports.com

Allen: Offense outplayed defense during 1st scrimmage

Tom Allen came out of Saturday’s first scrimmage of the preseason with one overarching takeaway. The offense outperformed the defense. For the IU head coach, that was good to see — particularly because he went into the intrasquad game feeling like the defense had enjoyed more sustained head-to-head success during the first few padded practices of the week. But on Saturday, Allen saw an offense that blocked well, ran effectively and connected for some big gains through the air.
FootballCorydon Democrat

NH recipe: Upgrade offense, strong defense

This fall will be the 10th season for North Harrison head coach Mark Williamson to roam the sidelines leading the Cougars. To say his tenure has been a success would be an understatement. Prior to coach Williamson, North Harrison managed four winning seasons in its history dating back to 1978. The Cougars have secured winnings seasons in five of Williamson’s nine years, including two undefeated regular season and conference championship campaigns, in 2015 and 2017.
Footballkniakrls.com

Offensive And Defensive Lines Should Be Experienced For Twin Cedars

While most of the Twin Cedars Football Squad will be quite inexperienced, the line will be one of the areas that will have a few upperclassmen. Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports three players, Landyn Roland, Nathan Newman, and Isiah Arreosola will return to make way for the backs and receivers.
FootballPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strength on defense to play key role for Valley

After experiencing four consecutive losing seasons for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Valley Vikings are eager to get back into WPIAL playoff contention. Valley finished last season 1-4 in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference and 2-5 overall. The best way to jump back into contention is by...
Deshler, NEHastings Tribune

Deshler hopeful defense leads to success

DESHLER — The Deshler volleyball team returns four starters from last year’s team that finished 9-13. Three seniors and a sophomore will head the attack for the Dragons led by senior setter Brenna Dubbert, whose 109 kills are most among returners. Dubbert, who recorded 200 digs, dished out 283 assists last fall to a balanced cast.
Washington StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Washington hopes to rebound from early playoff exit

Washington High coach Mike Bosnic wouldn’t confirm or deny if Davoun Fuse will sell popcorn before the games and play in the band at halftime. However, the talented athlete expects to start at quarterback, free safety and see time at wide receiver as Washington tries to improve on a 5-3 season, which ended in a first-round loss against Apollo-Ridge.
Valley City, NDJamestown Sun

Valley City to try some new looks on offense

The Valley City High School football team has a number of holes to fill in its lineup this fall. That is what happens when you lose 14 players to graduation from the previous season. "We're going to be pretty young and we lost a lot of good seniors," said Scott...
FootballPosted by
The Saginaw News

Swan Valley ready to battle inexperience, tough schedule

Swan Valley football coach Kevin Gavenda isn’t too concerned if fans have a difficult time recognizing familiar names in the Vikings’ lineup this season. “A lot of the players we bring back are linemen, and those aren’t names fans are going to hear anyway,” Gavenda said. “We’re bringing back five linemen who started at one point during the season. That’s what we’re hanging our hat on.
Maquoketa, IAmanchesterpress.com

Maquoketa Valleys show toughness together

It might have been a rough season for the Maquoketa Valley ‘ softball team, but one would never know it by the way the Wildcats showed their enthusiasm and support for their teammates no matter the situation on the field or what the scoreboard said. They presented a Wildcat strong toughness and togetherness that makes seasons like this one special no matter how many games you win or lose.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Offensive, defensive lines look to be the Cobblers’ strengths

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Having survived a season greatly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Rapid City Central football team is gearing up to get back into action. Coming off a 1-6 season, the Cobblers are hoping to improve under second year head coach Neal Cruce. The Cobblers...
Grambling, LAgsutigers.com

Defense looks tough as G-Men practice under the lights

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University's football team looked to beat the heat with a night practice Tuesday as the Tigers moved into full practice mode as they continued preparations to open the 2021 football season. "It was a typical first-day ... defense always wins those," said GSU head coach...
Wilson, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Wilson's offense will be tough to tame in 2021

EASTON, Pa. - Wilson's offense has plenty of firepower entering the 2021 season. Cayden Stem returns under center, bringing plenty of experience to the quarterback position for the Warriors. Stem will have no shortage of weapons on to get the ball too. Damon Simpson is one of those weapons, bringing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy