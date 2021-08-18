Cancel
A notorious burrito bracket named La Taqueria the best in America. Years later, the decider tells all

By Janelle Bitker
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, reporter Anna Maria Barry-Jester got the best assignment in the world. She visited 64 restaurants nationwide for data website FiveThirtyEight in a March Madness-style elimination tournament to name America’s best burrito, filling out scorecards and writing reviews along the way. You probably followed along and have some feelings about her chosen winner, La Taqueria in San Francisco.

