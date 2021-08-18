Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

EU condemns Belarus for 'direct attack' using migrants

By LORNE COOK and LIUDAS DAPKUS
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euBSR_0bV3K38P00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday condemned what it called Belarus’s “aggressive behavior” in organizing illegal border crossings with migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the 27-nation bloc.

So far this year, more than 4,100 asylum-seekers, most of them from Iraq, have illegally crossed from Belarus into Lithuania. That’s 50 times more than during all of 2020. They're being sheltered in temporary camps across the Baltic EU member.

Poland said Wednesday it had deployed nearly 1,000 troops to its border with Belarus to help border guards cope with a surge of migrants — again mostly from Iraq — who were trying to enter the country.

“This aggressive behavior … is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack aimed at destabilizing and pressurizing the EU,” said a statement by Slovenia, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency until the end of the year, after emergency talks among the bloc's interior ministers.

“The European Union will need to further consider its response to these situations in order to increase its effectiveness and to deter any future attempts to instrumentalize illegal migration in this manner," the statement said.

The migrant movements spiked dramatically after the EU slapped sanctions on Belarus officials. The measures were imposed after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on opponents and protesters after claiming victory in a vote last year that the West denounced as rigged. His main election challenger fled to Lithuania.

Slovenia said EU nations are “determined to take all necessary measures to effectively protect all the EU external borders, by counteracting Belarus’ aggression.” They also “recognize the need to strengthen the entire external border of the European Union to prevent illegal border crossings in the future.”

No details about how that might happen were provided.

Many of the migrants were believed to have arrived in Belarus by plane on commercial flights from Iraq. Those flights have stopped for now, perhaps in part due to the EU's threat to impose visa restrictions on Iraqi citizens and officials.

Still, Lithuania’s border guard released video footage on Wednesday which it said reveals that migrants are being pushed across the border into EU territory by Belarus riot police. Another video showed several people cross into Lithuania and immediately return to Belarus to be filmed by Belarus officials.

After talks with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Wednesday, EU Parliament President David Sassoli accused Lukashenko of “exploiting these poor people, men and women.”

“I have seen these outrageous actions when officials push people across the border. It is both an issue of human rights, and also a question of protecting the border of the EU,” Sassoli said. “It is an organized activity of the Lukashenko regime.”

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas accused Lukashenko of launching a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by channeling migrants to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland in retaliation for the EU’s sanctions.

Kallas said “this is no refugee crisis, but this is a hybrid attack on the European Union.”

Merkel said she would raise the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday. Belarus depends heavily on Russian energy supplies and Moscow has authorized loans to prop up the country's beleaguered economy.

___

Dapkus reported from Vilnius. Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw contributed to this report.

___

Follow all of AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/hub/Belarus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kaja Kallas
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Slovenia#Ap#The European Union#Instrumentalize#Iraqi#Lithuanian#Eu Parliament#German#Estonian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Iraq
Related
ImmigrationPost-Star

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU. Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Kuznica, in the east, during a...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Poland Accuses Belarus of Pushing Migrants Its Way

Poland's prime minister said Tuesday that Belarus was purposely encouraging migrants from the Middle East to enter Poland to destabilize the European Union. "Our eastern neighbor is trying systematically, and in an organized way, to destabilize the political situation," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the eastern town of Kuznica.
Politicswtvbam.com

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Poland to build fence on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the European Union nation. The government Monday also offered to send humanitarian aid to a migrant group stuck at the border for more than two weeks.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania Wants Sanctions on Belarus for Helping Migrants Cross to EU

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Lithuania Says Will Complete Belarus Border Fence by Sept 2022

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania said on Monday it would complete a 508-km (315-mile) fence along its border with Belarus by September next year to stop migrants it says are crossing in record numbers orchestrated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported major increases in migrants reaching...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Slovenia clashes with EU leaders to accept Afghans

Janez Janša has been tweeting her aching fingers for days. His message, in Sunday’s version: “The EU will not open any ‘humanitarian’ or European migration corridor to Afghanistan. We will not allow the strategic mistake of 2015 to repeat itself. “Therefore, only people who have worked directly for NATO and the EU will be helped. The head of the national-conservative Slovenian government has decided to speak on behalf of the entire Union – the country currently holds the six-monthly rotating presidency of the councils of ministers. In fact, only two countries supported his position: Austria and Hungary. Most other states and heads of EU institutions also want to prevent a wave of migration like 2015. However, they widen the group of those in need of protection, speak of moral responsibility and insist on commitments to programs. resettlement.
Politicsatlanticcitynews.net

Belarus sends migrants to Poland border in response to sanctions

WARSAW, Poland: More than 900 troops have been sent by Poland to help secure its border with Belarus, said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Wednesday, in response to a jump in illegal border crossings. EU members Poland and Lithuania reported an increase in the number of migrants, including Afghanis...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU neighbours jointly rebuke Belarus for illegal migrant surge

WARSAW (Reuters) - The leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia came together on Saturday to condemn Belarus for allowing migrants to illegally cross its borders into the European Union. “All European Union member states have a duty to protect borders and to stop illegal entries,” read a Polish government...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Migrants detained at the border between Belarus and Poland

According to the Warsaw media, 32 people from Afghanistan have been camping outdoors on or at the border for days near the Polish town of Usnarz-Górny, on the border with Belarus. You have passed through Belarus and wish to continue to the EU. But a few meters west of their makeshift camp in this wooded area is a Polish border guard; to the east is Belarusian. They can therefore neither retreat nor advance. First, private broadcaster TVN24 reported on the incident. Then the Polish aid organization “Ocalenie” (rescue) intervened. A few days ago, assistants said, women and children from Iraq were there in addition to the Afghans. “Belarusians have allowed people with young children to return,” the organization wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland insists neighbor Belarus uses migrants as a 'tool'

Poland's prime minister vowed Thursday that his country would stand firm and block migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border, creating a humanitarian crisis.“(The migrants) are people with whom I sincerely sympathize, but they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.He vowed that Poland would not succumb to “this type of blackmail.”Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to the...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Migrants stranded on Belarus border test Polish resolve

The fate of 32 Afghan migrants stranded on the border between Belarus and Poland for almost two weeks is rapidly becoming a major headache for the Polish authorities, desperate not to show weakness in a stand-off with their authoritarian neighbour. At a different part of the border, the authorities said on Friday they had rescued 12 migrants who got stranded in a swamp after crossing the border.
Immigrationclevelandstar.com

EU Condemns Belarus's 'Aggressive Behavior' At Border

The European Union has condemned what it called 'aggressive behavior' by Belarus, accusing the country of conducting 'a direct attack' by pushing asylum seekers across Belarus's border with the bloc. EU interior ministers said Belarus is seeking to 'instrumentalize human beings for political purposes' after an emergency meeting on August...
Politicswcn247.com

EU holds migrant talks, accuses Belarus of 'hybrid warfare'

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers are holding emergency talks over allegations that Belarus is deliberately sending migrants to Lithuania as part of a “hybrid warfare” campaign. Movements of people across the border have spiked dramatically since the EU imposed sanctions on Belarus officials over election fraud and a security crackdown. Wednesday's meeting is being held in an “integrated political crisis response” format. They're usually called to respond to natural disasters or terror attacks. It comes as Poland said it deployed nearly 1,000 troops at its border with Belarus to help guards there cope with a surge of migrants, mostly from Iraq. More than 4,100 migrants have arrived in Lithuania so far this year and are being sheltered in temporary camps.
ImmigrationDerrick

EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks Tuesday to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid concern that widespread fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. Afghans are among the biggest group of nationalities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy