Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Well-being and Material Innovation

Neither yellow nor green but somewhere in between, the color chartreuse is nothing if not spirited. Even just the smallest accent—the spine of a book in a home library or a sprig of elderberry in a fall flower arrangement—is enough liven up an environement. That the color is always the life of any palette party should come as no surprise. After all, the color name comes from the French liquor green chartreuse, first introduced in 1764 by Carthusian monks. Chartreuse in French means "charter house," which is what the monasteries inhabited by Carthusian monks were called.