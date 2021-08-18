Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Top 20 A' Design Award Winners: Well-being and Material Innovation

ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world's leading annual international juried design competition, the A' Design Awards were established to promote and recognize the best design work in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The Award has 100 main categories, including some of the most popular categories such as Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and Furniture Design, in addition to others related to the world of Lighting, Landscape, Building Materials, and many others. This year's edition is now open for entries; designers can register their submissions here.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Competition#Furniture Design#Award#Archdaily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Economyhospitalitynet.org

AAHOA Announces 2020 Award Winners

On the third day of the 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, the association recognized achievement and excellence in the hospitality industry with its annual awards. Winners received their awards on the main stage during the general session. The 2020 award winners are:. AAHOA Award of Excellence: Nanda Patel. Cecil...
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Judges revealed for Blooloop Innovation Awards 2021

Blooloop is pleased to announce the judges for the first Blooloop Innovation Awards, presented with AREA15. This stellar line-up of experts from across the visitor attractions industry will judge each entry to the Innovation Awards. They will be looking for the most innovative products and projects shaping the future of the visitor experience.
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

MHS Robotics wins Robotics Innovation Award

Multi-pick end effector solution wins for pick-and-place robotics technology in logistics. (Mt. Washington, Ky.) Aug. 11, 2021 — MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, took home a 2021 RBR50 Innovation Award from Robotics Business Review for the multi-pick robotic end effector. Unlike end effectors that handle a single item at a time, the multi-pick robotic end effector from MHS Robotics can pick up and hold up to 36 items simultaneously and pack four orders at a time into four separate shipping boxes. The technology was originally developed for a distribution and fulfillment project packing e-commerce orders.
Designdesignboom.com

KOKUYO DESIGN AWARD 2022

The KOKUYO DESIGN AWARD is an international product design competition that’s all about imagining and creating the future together. It gathers proposals from all around the world, and turns outstanding entries into commercial products. The KOKUYO DESIGN AWARD 2022 will be the 19th competition, and this time, we’ll be calling...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ShelterZoom Selected As Top 50 Startup at the WorldFestival 2021 Innovation Awards

CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland to showcase latest product rollouts during a live presentation. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a smart document management solutions provider, announced today the company was selected out of a global pool of contenders as a WorldFestival Top 50 startup. The virtual global conference, with 20,000+ participants from over 130 nations, describes its mission as one of, 'connecting the top emerging technologies each year to companies, people, investors, media, and communities around the world.' A global team of expert judges formally determined the chosen winners.
DesignMySanAntonio

Annette Frommer Interior Design Shortlisted for the 2021 SBID International Design Award

RAMAT GAN, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The SBID International Design Awards finalists for 2021 have been revealed, boasting an impressive shortlist of award-worthy entries across Interior Design, Product Design and Fit-Out. Annette Frommer Interior Design studio is pleased to announce that it is among the impressive global design talents to have become a finalist in this year’s contest for its entry, Jerusalem Garden Apartment, in the Residential Apartment Over £1M category.
MLSInman.com

Inman Innovator Awards 2021: Nominations close this Friday

Hear ye, hear ye! This is the last week for nominations for the 2021 Inman Innovator Awards. Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike. Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old...
Interior Designatlantanews.net

5 Ways to Add Contemporary Art Design to Your Homes

Contemporary-style homes are becoming popular on the recent trend of house designing. And who can blame the style's adorers? The crisp details that make up the overall design brought a fresh take on the concept of designing. Now, for homeowners interested in integrating this style, here are five ways to add contemporary art design to houses.
DesignArchDaily

A Pandemic-Conscious Blueprint for Architecture

In this week's reprint from Metropolis Magazine, authors Madeline Burke-Vigeland, FAIA, LEED AP, a principal at Gensler, and Benjamin A. Miko, MD, assistant professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center explore how uniform standards applied across the built environment can protect our communities from COVID-19 and future pandemics. Since...
Interior DesignRemodelista

August By Design

The one-stop sourcebook for the considered home, guiding readers artfully through the remodeling and design process. The definitive guide to stylish outdoor spaces, with garden tours, hardscape help, plant primers, and daily design news. Your resource for finding the best storage and home organization solutions for every room in the...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Making Homes Beautiful With Pulp Design Studios

In this week’s episode of DMTV Milkshake, Pulp Design Studios’ Beth Dotolo and Carolina V. Gentry chat with us about all the things that make a house a home – that make it a spectacular home, with a welcoming ease, a signature scent, smartly (and inexpensively) curated art on the walls, and more.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Wonderful Industrial Landscape Designs For Any Location

Part of what makes the outdoor areas so relaxing is undoubtedly because of the landscaping design. When an outdoor space has been properly landscaped, it has enough room for lounging, decoration and relaxation. That holds true for the industrial landscape design as well even though you don’t find many industrial homes with access to outdoor spaces but the ones that do, really stand out from the rest.
Visual ArtArchDaily

OMA / David Gianotten Designs New Office Building in Amsterdam

OMA / David Gianotten has revealed the design for a five-story office building in Amsterdam, replacing a 1980s bank headquarters. Located on one of the city’s main avenues among high-end offices, housing and luxury hotels, the architecture of the new project is shaped by the characteristics of its surroundings. Featuring interlocking glass volumes towards the boulevard and brick-clad facades towards the residential area, Apollolaan 171 creates a dialogue with both the green avenue of Amsterdam’s south district and the neighbouring 20th-century Berlage architecture.
ArchDaily

Chicago Architecture Center and Chicago Architecture Club Announce Seven Finalists of 2021 Thompson Center Design Competition

The Chicago Architecture Center and Chicago Architecture Club have announced the seven finalists of the Thompson Center Design Competition, which called for new and innovative visions for the Illinois Thompson Center designed by Helmut Jahn in 1984. The winning design proposal will be announced during the opening of the September 14 pop-up exhibition of finalists work at the Chicago Architecture Center, and will run through October.
Tampa, FLhomecrux.com

This 30-Foot ESCAPE N1 Modernist Tiny Home Features Metal and Glass Facade

The tiny house movement has taken the world by storm. Times are changing and so are our houses. People are drifting toward tiny houses than possessing a traditional home. Dan Dobrowolski who heads a tiny home construction company ESCAPE brings out his new design the N1, which holds resemblances with the midcentury buildings, once designed by the legendry architect Richard Neutra.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

Choosing the Best Flooring Options for Your Needs

Originally Posted On: Choosing the Best Flooring Options for Your Needs – Home Senator. Approximately 50% of homeowners replace their floors due to damage or to match their décor. About 18% also report installing a new one due to family changes. It’s crucial to select the most suitable flooring material...
Interior Designveranda.com

10 Gorgeous Chartreuse Color Ideas for a Joyful Refresh at Home

Neither yellow nor green but somewhere in between, the color chartreuse is nothing if not spirited. Even just the smallest accent—the spine of a book in a home library or a sprig of elderberry in a fall flower arrangement—is enough liven up an environement. That the color is always the life of any palette party should come as no surprise. After all, the color name comes from the French liquor green chartreuse, first introduced in 1764 by Carthusian monks. Chartreuse in French means "charter house," which is what the monasteries inhabited by Carthusian monks were called.
Marietta, GAnewhope.com

Meet the 2021 INFRA Award winners

Each year, the INFRA community comes together to recognize members and industry partners who go above and beyond in a variety of categories from sustainability to innovation to leadership. Yogesh Patel, owner of Nature’s Pick Market in Marietta, Georgia, accepted the 2021 Sales Growth Award in the Small Store Category...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Industrial Nouveau: Dramatic Renovation Projects Reimagining Urban Life

No building stands in isolation. Engaging environmental and cultural networks, architecture is an inherently grounded art. As such, limits, constraints, and restrictions drive the design process forward, engendering solutions which celebrate the world as we find it. Embodying this dynamic, renovations and adaptive reuse projects embrace challenging problems and existing conditions. This is especially true when working with industrial buildings, places where machinery, manufacturing, and power combine.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

How These Experts Design for Wellness, Sustainability, and Luxury in the Home

On July 28, in the latest installment of its Expert Eye virtual series, AD brought together a panel of experts for a discussion on the intersection of wellness, sustainability, and luxury in the home and kitchen. Global Features director Sam Cochran facilitated the hour-long conversation, which was hosted by Gaggenau. “Coming out of the pandemic, we have a renewed appreciation for emotional and mental health,” said AD100 designer Corey Damen Jenkins, who is based in New York City. Calling in from Pacific Palisades, California, SUBU Design’s May Sung agreed: “Wellness is being able to have that ‘ahh’ moment.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy