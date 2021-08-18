Huiming Tea Space / DnA
Jingning County, Chimu Mountain & Huiming Tea. Jingning County, part of Lishui City, Zhejiang Province,is the only She ethnic minority autonomous county in China. The She ethnic minority moved to Jingning, Zhejiang Province from Luoyuan, Fujian Province in the second year of the Tang Dynasty (766 AD). It was originally part of the Southern Chinese nomads. Chimu Mountain, located 10 miles southeast of Jingning County's urban center. The northeast half of Chimu Mountain, warm in winter and cool in summer and steaming with clouds and fog, is favorable for tea plantations.www.archdaily.com
