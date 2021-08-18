The Handmaid's Tale: 5 Questions We Have While We Wait For Season 5
Content warning: the following contains major spoilers for Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale has been critically acclaimed since it premiered in 2017. Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the dystopian drama has depicted some pretty dark situations. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 ending, however, was one of the most intense episodes in the show’s history. Not only did it feature the death of a main antagonist, the installment also set up a few major conflicts for lead protagonist June (an Emmy-award winning Elisabeth Moss). While The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, it’s never too soon to wonder what will happen after that explosive season finale. Here are 5 of our biggest questions.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0