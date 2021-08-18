The Handmaid's Tale: 5 Questions We Have While We Wait For Season 5

“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner Bruce Miller notes that writers have always had to work on their own and potentially from anywhere — as opposed to actors and directors — who rely on each other to be able to complete a scene. Even in traditional writers’ rooms where ideas bounce back and forth, eventually individual writers go off to pen a script. So for Miller, working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic was not as big an adjustment as it was for his production, which shot its Emmy-nominated fourth season amid new health and safety protocols. What was different was that he carved out office space in his home for the first time. “Before the pandemic I wrote at the kitchen table,” he says. “I’ve never had a room that was just for me. But I’m sitting here, and there’s one chair in the room. At 56 years old, I have my first office; it’s exciting.”