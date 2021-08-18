Fire burns through restaurant, store at historic Lucia Lodge on southern Big Sur Coast

The historic Lucia Lodge remains open to guests after a fire last week destroyed its restaurant, according to Big Sur Fire. Firefighters responded at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 to Lucia Lodge at 62400 Highway 1, about 22 miles south of Big Sur Valley. Upon arrival, Big Sur Fire said crews encountered flames through the roof of the restaurant and immediately implemented a fire attack on the building. The crews were able to stop the spread of the fire toward the general store section but the majority of the building was destroyed, including the lower level.