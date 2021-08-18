Integral Ad Science Expands Center of Excellence in India to Accelerate Engineering and Product Innovation
Opens new office space and plans aggressive hiring for data and full-stack engineers. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the expansion of its Center of Excellence in Pune, India, with a new office facility and plans to hire top engineering talent locally. Established in 2020, the IAS Center of Excellence focuses on expanding the company’s engineering and operations talent, developing innovative digital ad verification technology, driving critical partner integrations, and providing excellent customer experience support.martechseries.com
