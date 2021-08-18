Nancy Pelosi snubs bipartisanship
On the critical issue of infrastructure, the public witnessed a historic breakthrough last week as a bipartisan team of U.S. senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, shepherded a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan through the Senate. Over a third of the Republican caucus, 19 senators, joined the Democrats — practically a "Kumbaya" sing-along for a legislative body that has grown accustomed to either near-unanimous votes on uncontroversial legislation or bitter partisan splits from slim Republican or Democratic majorities.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 75