Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi snubs bipartisanship

By Albert Eisenberg
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the critical issue of infrastructure, the public witnessed a historic breakthrough last week as a bipartisan team of U.S. senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Rob Portman of Ohio, shepherded a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan through the Senate. Over a third of the Republican caucus, 19 senators, joined the Democrats — practically a "Kumbaya" sing-along for a legislative body that has grown accustomed to either near-unanimous votes on uncontroversial legislation or bitter partisan splits from slim Republican or Democratic majorities.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 75

