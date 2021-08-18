Cancel
EU condemns Belarus for ‘direct attack’ using migrants

By LORNE COOK, LIUDAS DAPKUS Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday condemned what it called Belarus’s “aggressive behavior” in organizing illegal border crossings with migrants into Latvia, Lithuania and Poland with the aim of destabilizing the 27-nation bloc. So far this year, more than 4,100 asylum-seekers, most of them from Iraq, have illegally crossed...

