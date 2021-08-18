Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center relocates to Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center has moved to the new Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, located at 57 Union Street South in downtown Concord. The Cabarrus Center, a collaborative workspace, welcomes and supports new and existing businesses through educational programs, networking, events and more.

