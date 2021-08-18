Mount Rogers Health District. ” It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way.”
The new, interim director of the Cumberland Plateau, Lenonwisco, and Mount Rogers Health District, which serves Southwest Virginia says, the current COVID-19 situation in the region, Quote, “doesn’t have to be this way.” Dr. Noelle Bissell, says COVID-19 cases in the region have increased by 800 percent since July 4th. Bissell says the public can make it stop and urged residents in southwest Virginia who haven’t been vaccinated to do so. Bissell made the comments in an editorial released by the health agency.www.supertalk929.com
