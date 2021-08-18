Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mount Rogers Health District. ” It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way.”

supertalk929.com
 7 days ago

The new, interim director of the Cumberland Plateau, Lenonwisco, and Mount Rogers Health District, which serves Southwest Virginia says, the current COVID-19 situation in the region, Quote, “doesn’t have to be this way.” Dr. Noelle Bissell, says COVID-19 cases in the region have increased by 800 percent since July 4th. Bissell says the public can make it stop and urged residents in southwest Virginia who haven’t been vaccinated to do so. Bissell made the comments in an editorial released by the health agency.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Lenonwisco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Sedgwick County, KSderbyinformer.com

County offering third dose for COVID-19 vaccinations

On Aug. 18, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) began providing a no-cost third dose of Pfizer vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system (from active tumor treatment, receipt of a solid-organ transplant, etc.) and who have previously received two doses of vaccine. Documentation...
Scienceheraldcourier.com

Guest View: It doesn’t have to be this way

COVID-19 is surging in Southwest Virginia. Wednesday’s weekly briefing from Ballad Health offered some sobering statistics:. » Positive COVID-19 cases have increased more than 1,240% since July 4. » We have had more than 3,300 new cases in the past seven days (prior to Wednesday). » 32% of the cases are in children...
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: No, Cherry Creek district leaders aren’t honoring public health guidance

Editor: The CCSD board and Superintendent Smith have elected to forego the advice of the Tri County Health Department but worse, pretend to still be honoring it. While ignoring the precedent of the Denver Public Schools in aligning with federal, state and county health guidance, CCSD paradoxically brushes over their own negligence to our community. CCSD’s leadership has a responsibility to the community and to the children of CCSD to follow guidance from health experts and equally, to be honest about their current policy’s dissent from science.
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

West Virginia’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
Taylor County, WVWBOY

COVID cases rise in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – COVID-19 cases in Taylor County have spiked in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. According to the DHHR map, Taylor County had 1,453 total cases on Monday. Grafton-Taylor County Health Department officials said as cases have risen, they’ve seen more individuals come to get their vaccine. However, the...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

2 more COVID deaths raise Richmond County count to 119

ROCKINGHAM — Another two Richmond County residents have reportedly succumbed to complications from COVID-19. The Richmond County Health Department on Monday reported the new COVID-related deaths in a press release, bringing the county’s overall total to 119. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as...
EducationWashington Post

Some schools are requiring everyone to mask up. That doesn’t have to be permanent.

As schools open across the country, American parents, educators and legislators are polarized over universal mask mandates. The heated debate over what constitutes “normal” or “safe” classroom learning has lacked a nuanced discussion of the long-term goals of pandemic mitigation strategies, or the possibility that communities could set “offramps” for their masking policies.
Ohio Statebloomberglaw.com

Ohio Must Provide $300 Pandemic Jobless Bonus, State Court Rules

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) can’t withhold the $300 federal pandemic enhanced unemployment compensation bonus from jobless residents, the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The decision sends the case back to the trial court, which will decide whether to issue an injunction that would require the state...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
Michigan Statewgvunews.org

Michigan tightens mask rules for state

State officials are also urging school districts and local health departments to adopt mask requirements, but have NOT issued any mandate to do so. State employees are being told they once again have to mask up at the office as a health precaution. The policy applies to 47 thousand branch...
Social Securityphelpscountyfocus.com

Program expedites decisions for disability benefits

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID and Taybi-Linder Syndrome.
Labor Issuesconstructforstl.org

OSHA Updates Guidance On Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

From Facility Executive: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued updated guidance to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The updated guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy