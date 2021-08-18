Mount Rogers Health District. ” It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way.”

Editor: The CCSD board and Superintendent Smith have elected to forego the advice of the Tri County Health Department but worse, pretend to still be honoring it. While ignoring the precedent of the Denver Public Schools in aligning with federal, state and county health guidance, CCSD paradoxically brushes over their own negligence to our community. CCSD’s leadership has a responsibility to the community and to the children of CCSD to follow guidance from health experts and equally, to be honest about their current policy’s dissent from science.