Re: N-VDS overlay and VLAN Transport Zones

We are developing a new system using VMware 7 running RHEL 8. THis system has a PCIe card (Amtelco H.100 Card) installed that provides and E&M (Ear and Mouth) interface to external audio devices. While we are just starting the development process, we have encountered an interesting problem where the hardware driver for the card starts having issues communicating with the card after initial startup. It currently seems that once the driver is loaded, the flow of interrupts from card to Driver all of the sudden halts, and then the interrupt is only processed once every minute. So if the card received 4 messages, it would all of the sudden take 4 minute to process each message, 1 interrupt every minute.