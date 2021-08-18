Emerald Coast Theatre plans full slate of stage shows for new season

MIRAMAR BEACH — With its ninth annual season approaching, Emerald Coast Theatre Co. plans to offer at least 14 reasons to escape to the theater. “Season nine marks a new era of growth for Emerald Coast Theatre Co.,” said co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “This past year, we thrived because our community gathered around us and supported us. We are excited about offering children and adults even more opportunities to get engaged in our tribe and experience the camaraderie and joy of live theater.”