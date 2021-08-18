Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, NH

Letter: Time to resign

By JOHN P. GREGG -
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Bishop Libasci, you can deny and you can lie, you can stroll with your miter and display your crozier, but in the end you are a disgrace to our church and the faithful. Simply put, you are a quisling, and like all traitors you belong in hell. This is not baseball and you do not get three strikes. If Pope Poncho and his predecessors are telling the truth, one strike and you are out. As all narcissistic sociopaths, you have worn the mask of sanity for too long. And it is time you be unmasked.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, NH
Society
City
North Conway, NH
City
Conway, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
TennisPosted by
CNN

Serena Williams to miss US Open due to hamstring injury

(CNN) — Twenty-three-time grand slam champion Serena Williams will miss the final tennis major of the year, the US Open, so she can recover from a torn hamstring. Williams announced the news on social media Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy