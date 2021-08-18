Letter: Time to resign

Bishop Libasci, you can deny and you can lie, you can stroll with your miter and display your crozier, but in the end you are a disgrace to our church and the faithful. Simply put, you are a quisling, and like all traitors you belong in hell. This is not baseball and you do not get three strikes. If Pope Poncho and his predecessors are telling the truth, one strike and you are out. As all narcissistic sociopaths, you have worn the mask of sanity for too long. And it is time you be unmasked.