Doug Lewandowski column: Fridge and food adventures

In my wildest dreams, I never thought this would be our fate. We were diligent, good provisioners and stewards of what America has to offer. There was nothing extravagant about our purchases or lifestyle. Steak was a treat with the occasional lobster thrown in during summer reunions, transported by family from Cape Cod. The purchase of spirits was always with an eye to shared tastes, rather than buying over-budget imported booze that only one person would drink. Then one day it hit us when I pulled out the vegetable drawer in the fridge: The zucchini had changed.