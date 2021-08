Few can accomplish more in 75 minutes than they did in an entire season. Paul Pogba came off with 15 minutes to go on opening day and four assists to his name. He finished the 2020/21 Premier League campaign with three. Perhaps that is Pogba in a nutshell, the player whose best is so good it puts him in rarefied company and yet who completed last season by being statistically less creative than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.