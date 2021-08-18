Cancel
Public Health

Letter: Time to stop the deadly nonsense

By JOHN P. GREGG -
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

According to the National WWII Museum, over 400,000 Americans died in the 3 1/2 years of WWII. In just the past year, over 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. As a child of the 1950s I remember not being allowed to go swimming with my friends. The TV was full of public service announcements to aid crippled children. The major magazines were full of pictures of kids on crutches and children’s heads sticking out of “iron lungs.” Every parent in America was terrified of Polio.

