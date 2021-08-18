Letter: Time to stop the deadly nonsense

EDITOR: Kerry Benefield’s powerful article did exactly what Ralph Harms said he wanted to do: let everyone know that if we get diagnosed with terminal cancer in our mid-80s, and we’re facing a long, painful grueling death, we don’t have to move to Oregon. We have the right to ask our doctors in California for a pain-free end-of-life-cocktail. I don’t know how I missed that development. Before reading the article, I was sure I’d have to move to Oregon if that’s how the dice roll for me.