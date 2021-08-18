Letter: Camarota for the NH House

The NH General Court became a lesser place when Rep. Dave Danielson passed away. His steady leadership supplemented his generous smile and friendly demeanor. He’s missed by all. Having Linda Rae Camarota back in the NH House will begin to fill the space left in Dave’s wake. I served with Linda in the House two terms ago. Her approach to the legislative process will have her successfully contributing again with your vote. It’s not that she just knows a great deal about healthcare and societal needs, Linda also knows how to listen and ask good questions when new issues arise. Her style breeds confidence in the public observing her in hearings.