Dog Owner Warning Central New York Residents After Scary Encounter

Street signs are a small thing often overlooked, passed by too. There is one big thing that proves that isn't necessarily a problem in Rome. Truthfully, every city should be taking clues from the City of Rome on how to do their street signs. Have you ever been driving down a road you don't really know all too well and miss a turn? You definitely can blame your phone, Siri certainly is notorious for waiting until the last minute to let you know to turn. How many times have you heard turn right in 50 feet? If you drive on Black River Boulevard, this probably never happens, missing a turn that is.