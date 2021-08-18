Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohawk, NY

Dog Owner Warning Central New York Residents After Scary Encounter

By Polly
Posted by 
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A warning to dog owners in the Mohawk Valley area after a man had a scary encounter while on a daily walk. Chris Goodding lives in Litchfield and walks his dog regularly. While on one of his daily walks, a car with New Jersey plates pulled up beside him. "I had a white/silver SUV pull up alongside me on Townsend Road and there were five people in the car of Latino-American descent," Goodding wrote on Facebook.

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 15

Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Mohawk, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Mohawk, NY
Mohawk, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Dog#Rescue Dogs#Animals#Latino American#State Police#Quora Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Very Harmful Aquatic Species Has Been Found In Upstate New York Waters

The Department of Environmental Conservation has released a statement that a very invasive aquatic species has been found in Upstate New York. Heard of Hydrilla?. According to the DEC, the species can cause quite a fair bit of harm to the water it inhabits. But what exactly is this terror in the water, and can it harm you? On the latter part of that question, the answer is not necessarily. Unless you ingest it, it doesn't seem to be harmful to humans. But you could be a reason for the spread of the plant and all by accident.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Time to Try Glamping? Amazing Finger Lakes Vacation Awaits You

With a month left to Summer what will you do to make the most of it? I haven't gone camping in a long time but the sound of 'glamping' is appealing to me, especially after stumbling upon Scottland Yard Glamping near Ithaca, New York. Taking the lead from New York Upstate I decided to look deeper into this glamping experience.
Rome, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Every City In Central NY Needs To Do Their Street Signs Like Rome

Street signs are a small thing often overlooked, passed by too. There is one big thing that proves that isn't necessarily a problem in Rome. Truthfully, every city should be taking clues from the City of Rome on how to do their street signs. Have you ever been driving down a road you don't really know all too well and miss a turn? You definitely can blame your phone, Siri certainly is notorious for waiting until the last minute to let you know to turn. How many times have you heard turn right in 50 feet? If you drive on Black River Boulevard, this probably never happens, missing a turn that is.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

How To Beat The Heat Advisory In Syracuse At The New York State Fair

There's no question that it will be hot today at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. How can you beat the heat?. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Central New York Wednesday (8/25) from 11AM until 7PM. This was issued from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity. You can read more here.
Middleville, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Rare Hand Dug Herkimer Diamond For Sale On Ebay For $25,000

How much are you willing to spend on a Herkimer Diamond? Would you spend a few hundred, thousands, or $25,000?. Currently, for sale on eBay, you could buy "The Cactus." This is a museum Grade 240mm Genuine Herkimer Diamond Druze Plate. The specimen hails the name "The Cactus" due to its growth structure resembling a cactus. Here's the description from the seller:
Food & DrinksPosted by
Big Frog 104

The Top 21 Iconic Foods of Upstate New York

Our Upstate region has given birth to so many wonderful food memories. From main meals, to cookies, to salad dressings, to appetizers, to snacks and so much more, the food history of Upstate is rich, amazing and oh so delicious! As a travel writer I have been to each of the "birthplaces" mentioned in this post. The stories are incredible. Have you tried them all? All 21? Really? Sponge Candy? Michigan Hot Dogs? Cold Cheese Pizza? Turkey Joints? Grape Pie? Well, if not, let the food journey begin for you!
Oneida County, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

UPDATE: Missing Teen Has Been Found in Good Health

UPDATE: State Police have located Jaquez Saxon in good health. Have you seen this teen who went missing in Oneida County?. New York State Police are searching for 13-year-old Jaquez Saxon. He was last seen on Thursday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. walking on Teelin Road in the town of Vienna, in Oneida County.
Camillus, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

GALLERY: Camillus Woman Makes Best of 6 Inches of Water in Flooded Home

A Camillus woman made the best of 6 inches of water inside her home after flooding from Tropical Storm Fred. When Mother Nature gives you rain, lots and lots of rain, you might as well use it to your advantage. Melissa Lynn grabbed an inflatable chair and a cold drink to show the amount of water in her living room after Tropical Storm Fred rolled through Central New York.
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Good Samaritan Pays Four Tabs After Egotistical ‘Asshat’s’ Tirade at CNY Restaurant

Not all old men with money are egotistical asshats. One proved that after someone threw their name around during a tirade at a Fayetteville restaurant. An older gentleman complained after waiting 4 minutes longer than he thought he should at Gino's Cheese Steak & Onion in Fayetteville. Staff apologized for the inconvenience and offered him a cookie or beer for his extra wait, a post on Gino's Facebook page said.

Comments / 15

Community Policy