CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio is among the states battling against surges from two epidemics, Covid 19 and GOPvid-19-’22, or GOVvid-19, since a select number of GOP Governors and candidates for governor, like Jim Renacci, are opposing mask mandates and in so doing, helping enable anti-vaxers and the killer Covid-19. The two most notorious anti-mask mandate governors have been Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida.